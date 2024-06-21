Saudi Arabia announces timeline for Umrah visa resumption

RIYADH - The authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced the date for resuming the issuance of electronic visas for Umrah to enable Muslims to visit the holy kingdom and perform their religious rituals.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that applications for electronic visas can be made through the “Nusuk” App.

As per the announcement, Umrah pilgrims can begin arriving in the kingdom from July 19 as the hajj season has ended though pilgrims are still returning to their homeland.

Saudi Arabia recently hosted around 2 million pilgrims from across the world for the annual Hall pilgrimage. Unfortunately, due to the heatwave, over 1000 pilgrims also lost their lives in different cities.

The government of Saudi Arabia bans performing Umrah during the Hajj season but as soon as the season ends, the Umrah is resumed to allow the Muslims to visit the country and have a lifelong spiritual experience.

Saudi Arabia has designed the Nusuk application to simplify the procedure and provide information to pilgrims from across the Muslim world. The government has been relying more and more on technology to make it simpler and seamless for pilgrims to perform the spiritual journey with reverence and religious fervor.