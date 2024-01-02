Which country has most powerful passport? These fresh rankings reveal all

WASHINGTON - Every country is known for its diverse culture and hard power but the strength of the passport also tells a story about how positive the citizens of the country are perceived to be by the world.
The strength of a passport determines how many countries the holders of the passport can travel to without requiring any visa.
The 'Passport Index' has released fresh rankings about the strength of the passports listing which one enjoys the most freedom in terms of visa-free entries allowed.
According to the rankings, the passport of the United Arab Emirates is the strongest as the holders of it can travel to 130 countries visa-free.
The number 2 rank was clinched by Germany with visa-free entries allowed by 134 countries but on-arrival visas offered by 44 countries; in contrast, UAE passport holders enjoy visas on arrival for 50 countries.
The second spot is shared by countries including Spain, France, Netherlands, and Italy with a mobility score of 178 each. All of these countries except the Netherlands can travel to 134 countries without the requirement of any visa.
Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland grabbed the third spot with a mobility score of 177 while the fourth spot has been taken by Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Ireland, and South Korea.
The sixth rank has been clinched by the United States with a mobility score of 174.
As far as Asia is concerned, India has taken the 66th spot with a mobility score of 77 as the citizens of the country can travel to 26 countries without a visa and visa on arrival is offered by 51 countries.
Meanwhile, Iran has been ranked 85th with a mobility score of 57 as its citizens can travel to only 15 countries without the need of a visa.
It bears mentioning that Pakistan is ranked 93rd in terms of the strength of the passport and its citizens can travel to only 8 countries without requiring any visa. These countries are Trinidad and Tobago, Micronesia, Gambia, Vanuatu, Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Unfortunately, Pakistani passport only beats Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria in terms of the strength of the passport, implying that the citizens of the country are not that much trusted by other countries and so are not allowed entry without a visa.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against greenback and other currencies in open market on Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.2 for buying and 283.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.2
|283.95
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.78
|757.78
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.42
|923.42
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.43
|62.03
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.59
|740.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.08
|337.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.39
Gold rate in Pakistan witnessed a marginal decline on second day of the year despite the positive cues in the international market.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,700, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,360.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,400 for single tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,069 on Tuesday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.