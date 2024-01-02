Which country has most powerful passport? These fresh rankings reveal all

WASHINGTON - Every country is known for its diverse culture and hard power but the strength of the passport also tells a story about how positive the citizens of the country are perceived to be by the world.

The strength of a passport determines how many countries the holders of the passport can travel to without requiring any visa.

The 'Passport Index' has released fresh rankings about the strength of the passports listing which one enjoys the most freedom in terms of visa-free entries allowed.

According to the rankings, the passport of the United Arab Emirates is the strongest as the holders of it can travel to 130 countries visa-free.

The number 2 rank was clinched by Germany with visa-free entries allowed by 134 countries but on-arrival visas offered by 44 countries; in contrast, UAE passport holders enjoy visas on arrival for 50 countries.

The second spot is shared by countries including Spain, France, Netherlands, and Italy with a mobility score of 178 each. All of these countries except the Netherlands can travel to 134 countries without the requirement of any visa.

Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland grabbed the third spot with a mobility score of 177 while the fourth spot has been taken by Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Ireland, and South Korea.

The sixth rank has been clinched by the United States with a mobility score of 174.

As far as Asia is concerned, India has taken the 66th spot with a mobility score of 77 as the citizens of the country can travel to 26 countries without a visa and visa on arrival is offered by 51 countries.

Meanwhile, Iran has been ranked 85th with a mobility score of 57 as its citizens can travel to only 15 countries without the need of a visa.

It bears mentioning that Pakistan is ranked 93rd in terms of the strength of the passport and its citizens can travel to only 8 countries without requiring any visa. These countries are Trinidad and Tobago, Micronesia, Gambia, Vanuatu, Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Unfortunately, Pakistani passport only beats Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria in terms of the strength of the passport, implying that the citizens of the country are not that much trusted by other countries and so are not allowed entry without a visa.