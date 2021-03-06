LIVE: PM Imran secures vote of confidence in NA session

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday won the vote of confidence with a majority vote in the National Assembly after upset in Senate Elections.

NA session was called in a show of strength by Khan himself after PTI lost a crucial seat in the Senate elections. Speaker Asad Qaiser said that eight years ago, Imran Khan had been elected to the post with 176 votes. “Today, he has secured 178 votes,” Speaker added.

Earlier, lawmakers, including PM Imran, arrived at the Parliament House while PTI supporters and PML-N leaders gathered outside.

Govt vs Opposition

PTI BAP MQM-P PML-Q Others Total 156 5 7 5 7 180 PML-N PPP MMA/JUI-F BNP-M Others 83 55 15 4 3 160

The NA session started with the recitation from the Holy Quran. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tabled the resolution in the National Assembly regarding Imran Khan’s vote of confidence.

Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI moves a resolution on #PrimeMinisterImranKhan’s vote of confidence before the house https://t.co/swg79taaN4 pic.twitter.com/8AU8kbkaej — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) March 6, 2021

Meanwhile, scuffle breaks out between PTI, PML-N members as PTI supporters raise slogans in favour of PM Imran while PML-N lawmakers address reporters.

Meanwhile, dozens of PTI supporters have gathered outside the Parliament Lodges, holding up banners and chanting slogans in support of PM Imran.

The lower house of the Parliament will meet at 12:15 pm for this purpose. Khan volunteered to face the confidence vote after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party's candidate was defeated in a Senate election by a former prime minister earlier this week. The opposition candidate secured 169 votes compared to 164 for Khan's party's candidate, who is the incumbent finance minister.

The defeat means the government no longer has a majority in the parliamentary chamber that elects the prime minister.

Khan, who is midway through his five-year term, needs 172 votes in the 342-seat National Assembly to retain the confidence of the house. PTI has 157 MPs in the lower house. Khan was backed by 176 members when elected prime minister in 2018.

On Friday, the multi-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced that the opposition would boycott the special session.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf workers have reached outside the parliament to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Shehryar Afridi, Fawad Chaudhry, and Nafeesa Khattak along with other politicians arriving for the NA session.

