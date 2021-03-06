Shalwar kameez only on campus, Peshawar university instructs female students
12:24 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
peshawar university campus
PESHAWAR – The University of Peshawar on Friday issued a notification, instructing all female students to wear shalwar kameez only on campus premises.

To avoid any confusion, the notification states that they wear a white shalwar, a coloured kameez of their own choice, a white scarf or dupatta and a white overall with the identification card prominently displayed.

The instructions were first rolled out on Thursday, but the notification did not mention the scarf or dupatta colour code. However, it also included that all male students should wear modest clothing with chest cards.

Male students have not been limited to any dress colour.

