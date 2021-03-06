ECP to hear Ali Gillani’s leaked video matter on Thursday

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed 11 March as the hearing date about the alleged leaked video of Ali Gillani in which he is seen buying senate votes for his father Yusuf Raza Gillani.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) parliamentarians Kanwal Shauzab and Farrukh Habib submitted application to the ECP to look into the matter.

According to the ECP spokesperson, the commission will also listen to the matter pointed out by General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Nayyer Bukhari. In his application submitted, he has requested the ECP to take notice of the corrupt practices during Senate polls.

Similarly, the commission will also hear the matter of video related to the members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on March 9. The application on the matter was submitted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Javed Abbasi.