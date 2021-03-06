'PTI worker' hurls shoe at PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – A shoe was hurled at PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal when he arrived at the National Assembly.

He along with other PMLN leaders was addressing a press conference and a podium was already set.

PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal gets hit with a shoe when surrounded by PTI supporters #D_chowk_at_11 #ImranKhan #ImranKhanMyPM pic.twitter.com/q8UIVQ63ku — Ahmer Khan (@Mrkhann_1122) March 6, 2021

It is not yet clear who threw the show at him. However, local media reports suggest that it was a PTI worker who threw the shoe at the opposition leader.

PTI members are largely present outside the National Assembly where Imran Khan would take the vote of confidence today.

Earlier in 2018 a man hurled his shoe at Ahsan Iqbal while he was addressing a gathering at Narowal. The shoe missed him by inches but the man was apprehended and manhandled by the supporters.

Ahsan Iqbal wounded in assassination bid; gunman ... 06:49 PM | 6 May, 2018 NAROWAL - Police have arrested an armed man who fired shots at Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal when he was leaving a ...

Also in 2018, a man hurled a shoe at PMLN Leader Nawaz Sharif while addressing the attendees at a gathering in Lahore.