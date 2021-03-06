'PTI worker' hurls shoe at PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal (VIDEO)
Web Desk
01:10 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
ahsan iqbal
Share

ISLAMABAD – A shoe was hurled at PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal when he arrived at the National Assembly.

He along with other PMLN leaders was addressing a press conference and a podium was already set.

It is not yet clear who threw the show at him. However, local media reports suggest that it was a PTI worker who threw the shoe at the opposition leader.

PTI members are largely present outside the National Assembly where Imran Khan would take the vote of confidence today.

Earlier in 2018 a man hurled his shoe at Ahsan Iqbal while he was addressing a gathering at Narowal. The shoe missed him by inches but the man was apprehended and manhandled by the supporters.

Ahsan Iqbal wounded in assassination bid; gunman ... 06:49 PM | 6 May, 2018

NAROWAL - Police have arrested an armed man who fired shots at Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal when he was leaving a ...

Also in 2018, a man hurled a shoe at PMLN Leader Nawaz Sharif while addressing the attendees at a gathering in Lahore.

Did police actually beat Nawaz Sharif's shoe ... 03:59 PM | 12 Mar, 2018

LAHORE - The Punjab Police extra-judicial role came under question on Sunday after rumours emerged on social media that ...

More From This Category
Vote of confidence – Pakistani celebs voice ...
02:21 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
LIVE: PM Imran addresses NA session after ...
02:12 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Faisal Vawda submitted false affidavit in dual ...
01:56 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musadiq Malik and ...
01:34 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
ECP to hear Ali Gillani’s leaked video matter ...
01:03 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
LIVE: PM Imran secures vote of confidence in NA ...
11:50 AM | 6 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Vote of confidence – Pakistani celebs voice support for PM Imran Khan
02:21 PM | 6 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr