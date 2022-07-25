Indian woman flaunts a moustache, defies conventional beauty standards

An Indian woman, who sports a moustache, has been receiving both appreciation and trolling from people.

Shyja, who uses only one name, says she is unbothered by all the talks about her facial hair and is often asked by people who see her photos or meet her in person.

Like many other South Asian women, the resident of Kerala's Kannur district too had a much hairy body and wisps of facial hair on her upper lip. It is quite common for South Asian women to have natural body and facial hair and are often told that facial hair is undesirable and that they should pay to have it removed, and tweaked regularly. But while she kept her eyebrows tweezed and threaded, Shyja never felt the need to remove the upper lip hair.

"People make fun of me saying, 'it's men who have moustaches, why would a woman have one?'" Shyja told the BBC. "But isn't that about what I like - what to keep and what not to?"

"I love my moustache," Shyja, 35, declares in her WhatsApp status section. Her picture was first shared by an Indian government officer, Ajay Laloo.

Shyja said that around five years ago, it began to thicken into a visible moustache and she decided to keep it. Frowned upon by many of her close family and friends, Shyja was urged to get rid of the moustache only for her to firmly refuse.

In recent years, women have been choosing to go against rigid beauty standards by accepting and even taking pride in their facial hair, and body hair; endorsing body positivity.