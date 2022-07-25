Indian woman flaunts a moustache, defies conventional beauty standards

Noor Fatima
02:22 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Indian woman flaunts a moustache, defies conventional beauty standards
Source: Ajay Laloo Laloo (Facebook)
Share

An Indian woman, who sports a moustache, has been receiving both appreciation and trolling from people.

Shyja, who uses only one name, says she is unbothered by all the talks about her facial hair and is often asked by people who see her photos or meet her in person.

Like many other South Asian women, the resident of Kerala's Kannur district too had a much hairy body and wisps of facial hair on her upper lip. It is quite common for South Asian women to have natural body and facial hair and are often told that facial hair is undesirable and that they should pay to have it removed, and tweaked regularly. But while she kept her eyebrows tweezed and threaded, Shyja never felt the need to remove the upper lip hair.

"People make fun of me saying, 'it's men who have moustaches, why would a woman have one?'" Shyja told the BBC. "But isn't that about what I like - what to keep and what not to?"

"I love my moustache," Shyja, 35, declares in her WhatsApp status section. Her picture was first shared by an Indian government officer, Ajay Laloo.

Shyja said that around five years ago, it began to thicken into a visible moustache and she decided to keep it. Frowned upon by many of her close family and friends, Shyja was urged to get rid of the moustache only for her to firmly refuse.

In recent years, women have been choosing to go against rigid beauty standards by accepting and even taking pride in their facial hair, and body hair; endorsing body positivity.

The type of facial hair women find 'MOST ... 05:16 PM | 20 Oct, 2016

When it comes to facial hair, men pick only two sides: either they don't give two cents to what a woman thinks, or ...

More From This Category
Sarah Khan shares swimming pool photo to sum up ...
05:10 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic to release in November ...
04:20 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Junaid Khan and Mansha Pasha pair up for upcoming ...
03:42 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Mani shares hilarious ideas up his sleeve to save ...
11:41 AM | 25 Jul, 2022
Sana Khan reveals the shocking reason for ...
02:55 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Hareem Farooq channels retro vibes with new look ...
01:57 PM | 25 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan shares swimming pool photo to sum up Karachi’s monsoon situation
05:10 PM | 25 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr