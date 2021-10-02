HSY announces launch of fragrance line
Web Desk
09:16 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
HSY announces launch of fragrance line
Share

Ace fashion designer Hasan Sheheryar Yasin is all set to venture into the fragrance business after carving a niche for himself in the fashion world and a smashing drama debut.

HSY has teamed up with the premium beauty brand Conatural on an exclusive Eau De Parfum collection which covers three scents for women, and two scents for men.

Moreover, the luxury fragrances are available at affordable prices. Turning to his Instagram, HSY shared a photo of himself from Mykonos, Greece as he shot the ad for his all-new line of perfumes.

"No matter how many years pass by, In my heart i'm still that young boy of 12 years old who is staring at the future both scared to the core and excited for all the possibilities that lay ahead. It sometimes shocks and surprises me that i've been blessed with so much love and respect in my life. I have my mothers prayers to thank for that," 

He continued, "That young, hardworking and fiercely determined 12 year old Hassan would surely not have believed he would end up shooting his own perfume add and that too on his most favourite island in the world; Mykonos. Well, that's how i felt during the shoot."

Furthermore, the 44-year-old expressed his disbelief and revealed he was blessed and super excited,

"It was a mixture of feeling blessed and excited, but mostly disbelief. Was this really happening? Today, as i prepare to meet you all on Monday at our pop up store in Al Fatah, i'm filled with a sense of tremendous gratitude."

"You all have shown me so much love over the years and for that, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.", he concluded.

Moreover, the designer's new fragrance officially launches on Monday, October 4. On the work front, HSY has been highly praised for his performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.

Hania Aamir all set to launch her fragrance line 03:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2021

As summer 2021 kickstarts, Hania Aamir has got the perfect solution for the masses who are looking for fresh scents ...

More From This Category
US extends condolence on demise of Umer Sharif
09:23 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
Hotel where Lionel Messi is staying with family ...
08:55 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
PM Imran, politicians deeply saddened over Umer ...
05:22 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
Celebrities mourn the loss of legendary comedian ...
04:31 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
Pakistani legendary comedian Umer Sharif passes ...
02:18 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan call out expulsion of IBA ...
06:30 PM | 1 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
US extends condolence on demise of Umer Sharif
09:23 PM | 2 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr