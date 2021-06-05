Hania Aamir all set to launch her fragrance line

As summer 2021 kickstarts, Hania Aamir has got the perfect solution for the masses who are looking for fresh scents amidst the scorching heat of Pakistan.

Venturing into the fragrance business, the DilRuba star recently announced that she will soon be launching a range of diverse and unique fragrances that everyone can get their hands on.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the 24-year-old star posted a gorgeous monochromatic portrait of herself as she posed with her product. Further, she excitedly explained that prior to the launch she has a giveaway in store for her massive fan following.

"AHHHH ITS HAPPENING!! So excited to announce my very own fragrance! Just to make it a little interesting before the launch my team and I will be doing a giveaway for all you lovely people! All you have to do is.."

Explaining the steps, Amir added, "1- COMMENT WHAT COLOUR YOU THINK THE BOTTLE IS? 2- TAG 3 FRIENDS IN THE COMMENT 3- MAKE SURE YOU AND YOUR TAGGED FRIENDS ARE FOLLOWING @haniaheheofficial AND @kohasaa.official LETS DOOOO THISSSSS This giveaway is live till the 8th. HAPPY COMMENTING"

However, not much has been revealed about the products or Hania's latest venture.

Earlier, actress Sanum Jung launched her fragrance line and introduced three variants Mystic Fall, Heavenly Divine and Forever Crush to the market. With each bottle priced at Rs4,000 and is currently available only in Pakistan.