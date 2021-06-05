Fawad Khan ‘all set’ for Hollywood debut

Superstar Fawad Khan has many jewels to his crown but his fans are over the moon as he is believed to have bagged his first-ever Hollywood project.

Rumours are rife that the 39-year-old star is all set to star in the upcoming Ms Marvel series. According to the IMDb page, the Khoobsurat star will be appearing in one episode of the new superheroine series.

BBC journalist Haroon Rashid took to Twitter to announce the possibility. “Wow! Fawad Khan set to appear in Ms. Marvel – the Disney+ series about Marvel’s first titular Muslim character. He’s listed on the show’s official IMDb page. Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad are reportedly part of the cast too. Marvel yet to comment. Amazing if true,”

Wow! Fawad Khan set to appear in Ms Marvel - the Disney+ series about Marvel’s first titular Muslim character. He's listed on the show's official IMDB page. Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad are reportedly part of the cast too. Marvel yet to comment. Amazing if true! pic.twitter.com/FFdvBHXRGO — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) June 4, 2021

Furthermore, Nimra Bucha is also set to make her way into the MCU with Ms Marvel after her well-applauded performance in Churails. Although the details about her role have not been specified, the website has confirmed her presence.

Moreover, the series will also star Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman and Travina Springer.

Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah of Bad Boys for Life, Meera Menon of The Walking Dead, Dirty John and Outlander and Academy Award-winning Pakistani director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the project has high expectations.