Here's why Hadiqa Kiani refused to work in drama serial Alpha Bravo Charlie

Hadiqa Kiani is a delight to watch and with her magnificent onscreen presence, it comes as no surprise that the star has a massive fan following.

Pakistan's bona fide pop star is a talent powerhouse who has wooed the audience with her diverse range in pop music, singing in foreign languages and now with her spectacular debut with timeless romance Raqeeb Se.

Even though Kiani's acting debut has left the audience in awe today, the actress's talent was recognised far before as she was offered a role in the famous drama serial Alpha Bravo Charlie.

In an interview with a web channel, the 46-year-old made a shocking revelation that she was offered to act in several projects including the well-known drama Alpha Bravo Charlie, but could not accept the offer.

Reflecting on her denial, Hadiqa maintained that it was very difficult for her to refuse Shoaib Mansoor but since she was busy in the UK at the time and the drama came she had to make a tough choice. She opted out since she believed that time management would get troublesome.

Alpha Bravo Charlie is a 90's drama whose memories are fresh in the hearts of the fans, it was a blockbuster drama of the Pakistani television industry.

The nostalgic show is a reminder of the golden period of the mid-80s when PTV gave hit drama serials. The handsome faces of Alpha, Bravo and Charlie who looked impressive in their uniform are still imprinted in the hearts of the admirers.

