'Jaanay Iss Dil' – Hadiqa Kiani's first Qawwali wins hearts

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Hadiqa Kiani has stepped into the realm of qawwali with her latest track Jaanay Iss Dil.

From Pop music to acting and singing in foreign languages, Pakistan's bonafide pop star is a talent powerhouse.

The 46-years-old multi-talented artist released her SufiScore Jaanay Iss Dil. Composed by Ustad Dildar Hussain and featuring Zohaib Hassan on sarangi alongside Irfan Kiani on harmonium, the eight minutes masterpiece is directed by Abdullah Haris.

Dressed to the nines, the Hona Tha Pyar singer is all dressed up in a regal ensemble by ace designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, paired with ornaments by Huma Adnan.

"World Premiere: January 25, 2021. Jaanay Iss Dil Qawaali "

The OST of Raqeeb Se has been composed by Hadiqa and written by her mother Khawar Kiani.

Known for her seraphic voice and talent, Kiani's performance in her drama serial Raqeeb Se's first episode has been well received by the fans.

Here is the official video of the qawwali Jaanay Iss Dil: