PM Imran perturbed over proposal to give Islamabad’s Fatima Jinnah Park in mortgage

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed anger over a summary seeking to pledge a public park in the federal capital for issuing Sukuk bonds to raise debt.

The prime minister was chairing a cabinet meeting when the summary was presented by finance secretary. The others members of the cabinet also criticised the summary with some calling for giving the Islamabad club, a place for elite class, in mortgage instead of the Fatima Jinnah Part, which also known as F-9 park.

“Who is giving suggestions of pledging the F-9 part?” questioned the premier, adding that the public park should not be given in mortgage as such moves damaged the reputation of the government.

The finance secretary said that pledging the park is just a symbolic move, to which, Khan said then pledge Prime Minister House if it is symbolic.

For the mortgage, the officials had valued the landmark Fatima Jinnah Park, Islamabad, at $5.8 billion or Rs930 billion with the intention of pledging.