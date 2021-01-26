Danyal Zafar set to make his TV debut
Web Desk
08:51 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
Danyal Zafar set to make his TV debut
Share

Climbing out from the shadows of big brother Ali Zafar, Danyal Zafar has proved his mettle by producing songs of totally different genre, and is now all set to showcase his acting chops.

A huge fan base for the younger Zafar on YouTube, his success story of Coke Studio has given him a formal introduction to the entertainment world. Now it seems that he is gearing up a get-up for some shoot, as the fans are excited to see him in acting field soon.

One of the legendary Pakistani actresses, Saba Faisal posted a picture on her Instagram handle alongside the Udh Chaliye crooner with a caption hinting an acting venture.

"Coming soon,,,,inshallah @danyalzee"

BBC Asian Network’s Waqas Saeed complimented Danyal Zee's album 'Blue Butterfly' saying it is “refreshing” with “cool vocals + cool production”.

Released by 'Lightingale Records', it features other emerging artists as well, such as Anna Salman and Maria Unera. 

"If your self respect is being abused, walk ... 01:06 PM | 3 Sep, 2019

LAHORE - Ali Zafar's youngest brother, Danyal Zafar has been a part of the Pakistani music industry for quite some time ...

More From This Category
'Jaanay Iss Dil' – Hadiqa Kiani's first Qawwali ...
06:28 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
Asia Argento accuses Fast & Furious director of ...
09:32 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
Shraddha Kapoor to marry a celebrity photographer?
09:12 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
BiggBoss famed Indian actress commits suicide
04:03 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
Child labour? Video of Hamza Ali Abbasi’s ...
03:45 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
Indian extremist outfit Karni Sena announces ...
11:50 AM | 26 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Jaanay Iss Dil' – Hadiqa Kiani's first Qawwali wins hearts
06:28 PM | 26 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr