Asia Argento accuses Fast & Furious director of sexual assault

Hollywood actress Asia Argento accusation of sexual misconduct against The Fast and the Furious director Rob Cohen has left the Hollywood shocked.

While Argento is the third person who has accused Cohen of sexual assault, the news still comes as a shock.

The 45-year-old Italian star is famous for the 2002 American action film, "xXx" and has been actively speaking out against sexual harassment in Hollywood for the past few years.

She made her accusation in the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera last week, where she claims that Cohen drugged and raped her while filming xXx in 2002.

Speaking about the alleged abuse, she confirmed this story with Variety, stating that the story will be disclosed in full in her autobiography, titled Anatomy of a Wild Heart, which comes out on January 26 in Italy.

"It's the first time I'm talking about Cohen. He abused me, making me drink GHB, he had a bottle of it," revealed Argento.

GHB, or Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate, is an infamous date rape drug. Speaking to Verissimo, Argento revealed that she did not wish to "create another storm," but "since two women have spoken against [Cohen], including his daughter," she decided to come forward.

Previously, Cohen was accused of sexually assaulting an unnamed victim in a 2019 Huffington Post report. Later, his daughter Valkyrie Weather also publicly accused him of sexual abuse when she was a child.

The Fast and the Furious director denied the allegations made by his daughter. He is yet to publicly comment on Argento's accusations.