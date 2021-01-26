Developer bringing Paris to Pakistan with replica of French city outside Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – A Pakistani developer is building a replica of Paris outside the city of Gujranwala, but five times smaller.

The Le Paris Housing Scheme will spread over 4,800 acres (19.4 sq km) and is being built by a sister company of Master Tiles and Ceramics. Paris is 105 square kilometres.

France’s AREP Group and Renzo Piano Building Workshop have been tasked with the town planning, design, and architecture.

“Pakistanis will not have to go to Europe,” said Bilal Sandhu, marketing manager of Le Paris Housing Scheme. “The city will give affordable houses but will be replete with facilities just like the real Paris.”

Registration for land is open at a cost of Rs 110,000 for shops, apartments, and plots measuring five marlas, seven marlas, 10 marlas, one kanal, and two kanals. “People who register will be given priority and will also benefit from Rs 30,000 in the price to be paid for the property. This means they will eventually be paying Rs 140,000, after adjusting Rs 110,000 of the registration fee,” Sandhu said.