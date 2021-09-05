PM Imran lashes out at ‘Nazi-inspired’ Indian govt for booking Geelani’s family

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday slammed Modi-led BJP government for lodging a case against the family members of former Hurriyat chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani for wrapping his body in a Pakistan flag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to his official handle and slammed the Indian incumbent government for snatching the body along with registering a case against the family of the late Kashmiri leader.

The premier shared a news article of a famous Indian news outlet as he termed the event as "another shameful example of India’s descent into fascism under the Nazi-inspired RSS-BJP govt".

Snatching the body of the 92 year old Syed Ali Geelani, one of the most respected & principled Kashmiri ldrs, & then registering cases against his family is just another shameful example of India’s descent into fascism under the Nazi-inspired RSS-BJP govthttps://t.co/GUZswvIRwN — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 5, 2021

Meanwhile, a clip is doing rounds on social media showing Geelani’s relatives frantically attempting to prevent armed police from forcing their way into the room where his body, wrapped in a Pakistan flag, was being kept. The clip also captured women screaming as cops took the body and locked his family and relatives inside the room.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani Rehmat Allah wrapped in Pakistani 🇵🇰 flag,Indian fascist armed forces snatched his body,deprived of his fundamental Islamic burial rights and buried him against his living will. #SyedAliGeelani#SyedAliShahGeelani pic.twitter.com/azkv1iz6ch — Usman Zaman Khan 🌟 ™ (@UsmanKhanSOS) September 2, 2021

On Saturday, the Indian authorities registered a case against the family of Geelani for raising anti-state slogans at his funeral and shrouding the deceased politician's body in a Pakistani flag.

Kashmiri leader breathed his last at the age of 92 in Srinagar on Wednesday. His death had prompted the Indian authorities to impose a security clampdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Indian armed forces had put up barbed wire and barricades on roads leading to Geelani’s residence in the main city of Srinagar after the family shared the news of his death. Geelani's family had also lashed Indian police for taking his father's body away to be buried in the dead of the night.