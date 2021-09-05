PM Imran lashes out at ‘Nazi-inspired’ Indian govt for booking Geelani’s family
01:55 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
PM Imran lashes out at 'Nazi-inspired' Indian govt for booking Geelani's family
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday slammed Modi-led BJP government for lodging a case against the family members of former Hurriyat chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani for wrapping his body in a Pakistan flag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to his official handle and slammed the Indian incumbent government for snatching the body along with registering a case against the family of the late Kashmiri leader.

The premier shared a news article of a famous Indian news outlet as he termed the event as "another shameful example of India’s descent into fascism under the Nazi-inspired RSS-BJP govt".

Meanwhile, a clip is doing rounds on social media showing Geelani’s relatives frantically attempting to prevent armed police from forcing their way into the room where his body, wrapped in a Pakistan flag, was being kept. The clip also captured women screaming as cops took the body and locked his family and relatives inside the room.

On Saturday, the Indian authorities registered a case against the family of Geelani for raising anti-state slogans at his funeral and shrouding the deceased politician's body in a Pakistani flag.

Kashmiri leader breathed his last at the age of 92 in Srinagar on Wednesday. His death had prompted the Indian authorities to impose a security clampdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Indian armed forces had put up barbed wire and barricades on roads leading to Geelani’s residence in the main city of Srinagar after the family shared the news of his death. Geelani's family had also lashed Indian police for taking his father's body away to be buried in the dead of the night.

