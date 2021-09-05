First girl from GB’s Shigar scales Khusar Gang peak with family

SKARDU – Amina Shigri, a fifteen-year-old girl from Pakistan’s northern province, has successfully scaled 6,400 meters Khusar Gang Peak along with two of the family members.

The young mountaineer was accompanied by her father, Sharafat Ali Khawaja, and brother, Ahmed Ali on the expedition however the family had started the adventure without any sponsors.

Congratulations to 1st female Balti Climber Amina Shigri for her 1st ascent of Khusor Gang 6400m, along with her father and brother. Besides snow, she blazed trail for all females of Baltistan region and proving that they can touch skies if given opportunity #AminaShigri pic.twitter.com/8vCDbqaJNx — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) September 4, 2021

On August 26, the family embarked on their journey to scale Khusar Gang and it took around one week for them to reach the peak. The family team raised the Pakistani flag atop the peak on Thursday.

Amina now aimed to raise the Pakistani flag atop the world’s second-highest peak K2 in near future.

On Saturday, the family got a warm welcome from the local residents for achieving the feat.

Shigar’s first woman climber Amina Shigri receives warm welcome home after summiting 6,401 m Khosar Gang pic.twitter.com/IAHQ3bQ62M — Muhammad Akhtar (@momijee7) September 4, 2021

Reports in local media cited that Amina and her brother haven’t got much experience in mountaineering however their father was an experienced climber as a high altitude porter he had summited many peaks back in the day. The father of the two reportedly trained them for the summit.

The girl from Pakistan's northern region has dedicated the feat to national hero Mohammad Ali Sadpara who lost his life while scaling K2 in the winter 2021 summit.

Khosar Gang is a 6000m peak in the great Karakoram ranges of Pakistan; it is situated in the Sildi village of Shigar Valley – about a 45 km ride away from the Skardu City.

The first successful expedition was led by an American couple (Fanny & William Bullock-Workman) in 1899, which at that time was a world altitude record for women mountaineers.