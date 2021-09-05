PM Imran to perform ground breaking of first five-star hotel in Nathiagali today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will break ground and lay the foundation stone of the first five-star hotel at Nathia Gali today.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the hotel will be built on land belonging to Galiyat Development Authority and leased to a local hospitality business.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان آج نتھیا گلی میں 5 سٹار ہوٹل کا سنگِ بنیاد رکھیں گے



بین الاقوامی معیار کے ہوٹل کا قیام سیاحت کے فروغ میں معاون ثابت ہوگا



سیاحت کا فروغ وزیر اعظم عمران خان کے ویژن کا اہم جزو ہے

The accommodation will be built and operated under an American hospitality giant which operated a chain of hotels across the globe.

Meanwhile, the famous hotel will enter the South Asian country after more than four decades following the government-friendly policies to attract foreign investment.

The luxury accommodation will be built at an estimated cost of $25 million which will also create employment opportunities for the residents of Abbottabad and neighboring areas.

Domestic tourism has seen a rise in the last couple of years and the opening of a 5-star hotel in Nathia Gali will add more attraction to this sector.