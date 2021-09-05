PM Imran to perform ground breaking of first five-star hotel in Nathiagali today
Web Desk
03:49 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
PM Imran to perform ground breaking of first five-star hotel in Nathiagali today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will break ground and lay the foundation stone of the first five-star hotel at Nathia Gali today.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the hotel will be built on land belonging to Galiyat Development Authority and leased to a local hospitality business.

The accommodation will be built and operated under an American hospitality giant which operated a chain of hotels across the globe.

Meanwhile, the famous hotel will enter the South Asian country after more than four decades following the government-friendly policies to attract foreign investment.

The luxury accommodation will be built at an estimated cost of $25 million which will also create employment opportunities for the residents of Abbottabad and neighboring areas.

Domestic tourism has seen a rise in the last couple of years and the opening of a 5-star hotel in Nathia Gali will add more attraction to this sector.

PM Imran in Nathia Gali with family on three-day ... 12:35 PM | 3 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, for taking some time off from politics, has arrived in his favorite ...

More From This Category
India to face humiliation on Afghan front: Fawad ...
05:00 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
PAF releases Ali Zafar’s song ‘Main Urha’ ...
04:38 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
First girl from GB’s Shigar scales Khusar Gang ...
02:33 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
PM Imran lashes out at ‘Nazi-inspired’ Indian ...
01:55 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
DG ISI meets former Afghan PM, Taliban leaders in ...
01:12 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
Muzaffargarh man arrested for raping, assaulting ...
12:01 PM | 5 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new video goes viral
05:28 PM | 5 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr