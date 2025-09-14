Learn AI, Cybersecurity, Digital Marketing Free in Pakistan with PM’s new initiative

ISLAMABAD – Big news for ambitious youth as Pakistan government under Prime Minister’s Special Initiative, is rolling out free professional training courses for children of overseas Pakistanis, and adults can join too.

This program is a golden chance to gain skills in fields that are in huge demand worldwide. Participants can dive into Digital Marketing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Web Development, Electrician Training, Welding, and more cutting-edge technical programs.

Who Can Apply?

matriculation (Grade 10) or higher

between 18 and 40 years old

Deadline to apply is 30 September 2025, so early registration is crucial!

Applications are open now on nsis.navttc.gov.pk.

This initiative promises to transform careers, giving children of overseas Pakistanis the skills to secure high-paying jobs in Pakistan and across the globe. Don’t miss this life-changing opportunity.