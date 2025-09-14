Ishaq Dar arrives in Doha to attend emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

DOHA – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has arrived in Doha to participate in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, convened following the Israeli attack on Qatar.

On arrival, he was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, the country’s Permanent Representative to the OIC, and senior officials of the Qatari government.

The summit is considered crucial for formulating a collective response to the regional situation and Israeli aggression.

On the sidelines of the preparatory Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

Both leaders condemned Israel’s unlawful strikes on Qatar and other Muslim nations, terming them a violation of sovereignty and international law. They also reaffirmed support for the Palestinian cause and underlined the urgent need for unity within the Muslim Ummah.