Pakistan

Policeman suspended for assaulting foreign tourist in Sadiqabad

Web Desk
09:50 PM | 30 Jan, 2024
Source: X

The policeman, who thrashed a foreign cyclist in Sadiqabad city of Pakistan, was suspended on Tuesday.

Sadiqabad District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Umar Gondal suspended the assistant sub-inspector who manhandled the foreign tourist and order departmental action against him.

Describing the incident, Gondal said that three foreign cyclists were provided security according to the standard operating procedure when they entered the Sadiqabad Tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan District from the Sindh Province. He said the cyclists insisted that they did not want security and this led to a clash between them and the policemen.

According to a police spokesperson, one of the tourists had sprayed the policeman and they policeman slapped him in reaction. He said that the policeman had been suspended for his inappropriate behaviour and further departmental action has been ordered against him.

A video of the attack by the policeman surfaced on Saturday. It transpired on Sunday that it was one of the many alleged assaults that the cycling tourists, Alex Sidney of Italy, Charlie West of the UK and Motahhareh Abbasi of Iran, had been facing since they entered Punjab. They have always been having a Punjab Police escort supposed to ensure their security but its police who allegedly attacked them.

Alex is one of three tourists cycling in Pakistan. He started his travel on bicycle from Italy in 2022 and cycled through Europe during the last two years. He was joined by Mohtahhare in Tehran when he was travelling towards Pakistan. They entered Pakistan from the Balochistan-Iran border and cycled through Balochistan and Sindh.

Web Desk

Gold & Silver Rate

04:18 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Gold prices maintain gaining streak in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4  281.75 
Euro EUR 302  305 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357  360 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7  77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 182 183.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39 39.4
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 90.39 915.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.17 59.77
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.33 172.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 323.63 326.13
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

