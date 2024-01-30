Search

Indian movie star to launch own political party soon

10:23 PM | 30 Jan, 2024
Tamil superstar Vijay, fondly known as Thalapathy Vijay, is making headlines beyond the silver screen. He has officially embarked on the journey of forming his political party in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

Vijay has been unanimously elected as the party's president, taking the reins of his political venture. The party's machinery is already in motion, with a General Secretary, Treasurer, and Central Executive Committee appointed. Around 200 members of the party's general council gathered recently to pave the way for official registration with the Election Commission of India.

While the official launch date is yet to be announced, reports suggest Vijay's entry into active politics before the 2026 Tamil Nadu state elections.

The party's name is also under wraps, but following the traditional "Kazhagam" suffix prevalent in Tamil Nadu politics, it's likely to end with that familiar ring.

Vijay's foray into politics isn't entirely unexpected. He has been harbouring political aspirations for over a decade and enjoys immense popularity in the state. His fan clubs, fondly known as Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, have actively participated in social welfare initiatives like food distribution, educational scholarships, and legal aid, demonstrating Vijay's commitment to social causes.

His films often touch upon sensitive public issues, resonating with the masses and showcasing his understanding of the people's concerns.

