Indian movie star to launch own political party soon

Tamil superstar Vijay, fondly known as Thalapathy Vijay, is making headlines beyond the silver screen. He has officially embarked on the journey of forming his political party in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape.
Vijay has been unanimously elected as the party's president, taking the reins of his political venture. The party's machinery is already in motion, with a General Secretary, Treasurer, and Central Executive Committee appointed. Around 200 members of the party's general council gathered recently to pave the way for official registration with the Election Commission of India.
While the official launch date is yet to be announced, reports suggest Vijay's entry into active politics before the 2026 Tamil Nadu state elections.
The party's name is also under wraps, but following the traditional "Kazhagam" suffix prevalent in Tamil Nadu politics, it's likely to end with that familiar ring.
Vijay's foray into politics isn't entirely unexpected. He has been harbouring political aspirations for over a decade and enjoys immense popularity in the state. His fan clubs, fondly known as Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, have actively participated in social welfare initiatives like food distribution, educational scholarships, and legal aid, demonstrating Vijay's commitment to social causes.
His films often touch upon sensitive public issues, resonating with the masses and showcasing his understanding of the people's concerns.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.