British Asian Trust cuts ties with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after viral video

The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles III and dedicated to combating violence, has severed ties with famed singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan following the circulation of a disturbing video allegedly showing him assaulting a band member.
The Trust, known for its zero-tolerance policy towards abusive behavior, swiftly condemned the incident after reviewing the footage. "The British Asian Trust has a strict policy towards abusive behaviour and has ceased any association with Mr Khan," a spokesperson declared. "We strongly condemn any form of violence whatever the circumstances."
The video, reportedly filmed in Houston, Texas, last year, depicts Khan physically attacking a band member with slaps, kicks, and even his shoes. The incident sparked controversy, with many expressing shock and disappointment towards the celebrated musician.
Khan defended himself, claiming the video presented a distorted picture of the situation. He stated the altercation involved an internal dispute with a student, Naveed Husnain, and denied using a bottle as a weapon. He clarified that the "bottle" was simply a container of water blessed by a spiritual leader, which he had misplaced.
Husnain, identified as Khan's student, further defended the singer, calling the video a private matter and claiming Khan had apologized to him. He maintained his respect for his teacher and accused unknown individuals of attempting to blackmail Khan through the video's release.
This incident sheds light on the complexities of dealing with allegations against public figures, particularly in cases where explanations differ and motives remain unclear.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
