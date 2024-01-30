Search

British Asian Trust cuts ties with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after viral video

Web Desk
10:46 PM | 30 Jan, 2024
Source: Instagram

The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles III and dedicated to combating violence, has severed ties with famed singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan following the circulation of a disturbing video allegedly showing him assaulting a band member.

The Trust, known for its zero-tolerance policy towards abusive behavior, swiftly condemned the incident after reviewing the footage. "The British Asian Trust has a strict policy towards abusive behaviour and has ceased any association with Mr Khan," a spokesperson declared. "We strongly condemn any form of violence whatever the circumstances."

The video, reportedly filmed in Houston, Texas, last year, depicts Khan physically attacking a band member with slaps, kicks, and even his shoes. The incident sparked controversy, with many expressing shock and disappointment towards the celebrated musician.

Khan defended himself, claiming the video presented a distorted picture of the situation. He stated the altercation involved an internal dispute with a student, Naveed Husnain, and denied using a bottle as a weapon. He clarified that the "bottle" was simply a container of water blessed by a spiritual leader, which he had misplaced.

Husnain, identified as Khan's student, further defended the singer, calling the video a private matter and claiming Khan had apologized to him. He maintained his respect for his teacher and accused unknown individuals of attempting to blackmail Khan through the video's release.

This incident sheds light on the complexities of dealing with allegations against public figures, particularly in cases where explanations differ and motives remain unclear. 

11:59 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Hrithik Roshan announces update on Krrish 4, suggests patience is the key

