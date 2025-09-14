Tiktok Live Ban Proposed By Punjab Assembly Over Vulgar Content

LAHORE – A resolution has been submitted in Punjab Assembly, pushing for complete ban on TikTok’s live Chat in Pakistan. The resolution was presented by opposition member Farukh Javed, urging the federal government to take immediate action.

The resolution claims that TikTok’s live chat is being used to promote obscenity and indecency, particularly influencing children and youth. It stated that young users are engaging in inappropriate conversations and encouraging each other to perform immoral acts, which goes against Islamic social values.

According to the resolution, easy fame and financial gains are driving youth toward platforms like TikTok, resulting in moral and social decay. It appeals to the federal government to impose a ban on TikTok live chat to protect the younger generation from ethical and moral corruption.

TikTok has faced temporary bans in Pakistan before, mainly due to concerns over explicit content and its negative impact on users’ mental and moral development.