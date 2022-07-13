Saudi Crown Prince MBS accepts PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan
Web Desk
10:56 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
Saudi Crown Prince MBS accepts PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has accepted an invitation to visit Pakistan.

The invitation was extended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a telephone call made to exchange greetings on the eve of Eidul Adha.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to pursue a joint strategy for execution of the decisions taken during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the Kingdom in April this year.

The Prime Minister expressed good wishes for the Saudi Crown Prince and people of Saudi Arabia.

He also felicitated the Saudi Crown Prince on the successful Hajj operation and thanked Saudi leadership and government for taking care of the Hajj pilgrims, particularly those from Pakistan.

Both leaders also discussed the ongoing bilateral projects and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade and investment.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed accepts PM ... 09:02 AM | 9 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has accepted an invitation made by ...

More From This Category
‘Sea Guardians-2’: Pakistan, China navies ...
12:10 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
IHC declares navy golf course illegal, rejects ...
10:29 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
COAS Bajwa directs all-out efforts to provide ...
09:21 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
Pakistan decides to cut petrol, diesel prices for ...
08:56 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
Karachi college students construct new rooms in ...
10:48 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Ismailis celebrate 65th Imamat Day of spiritual ...
09:49 PM | 12 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Chris Evans to drop Captain America's role in MCU's next
11:18 AM | 13 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr