National Day 2025: Four-day weekend ahead for grand celebrations

ABU DHABI – United Arab Emirates is preparing for lavish celebrations to mark its 54th National Day on December 2, 2025, commemorating the historic unity of the country’s seven emirates.

Middle Eastern nation declared December 2 and 3 (Tuesday and Wednesday) as official public holidays. With weekend included, residents are likely to enjoy a four-day long weekend, which under UAE law could even extend to five days.

2025 festivities will start with grand ceremony featuring UAE leadership. While the exact venue is yet to be confirmed, the event is expected to take place at a prominent cultural or national landmark.

Authorities have promised a series of spectacular events, showcasing the nation’s rich heritage and modern achievements, making this year’s National Day a memorable occasion for residents and visitors alike.