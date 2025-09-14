Ex-PEMRA chief Absar Alam grills Khaqan Abbasi over Faiz Hameed’s interference

ISLAMABAD – Former PEMRA Chairman Absar Alam recalled inaction from former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi when the latter was informed about interference from former ISI Chief General Faiz Hameed.

A video of their conversation in talk show went viral, circulating on social media, and appears to be a few weeks old. During the program, Absar Alam recalled briefing the then-Prime Minister about alleged intereference and harassment by General Faiz Hameed.

“You were Prime Minister then, and I told you that Faiz Sahib was troubling me, not allowing us to function, and that courts were immediately granting stays. I asked if you could intervene, but you told me to stop working,” Absar said.

آپ وزیراعظم تھے، بطور چیئرمین پیمرا آپ کو بتایا فیض صاحب کام نہیں کرنے دے رہے۔ ابصار عالم آپ نے جنرل فیض کا نہیں کیسز کا ذکر کیا تھا۔ شاہد خاقان عباسی میٹنگ کا ریکارڈ نکلوا لیں۔ ابصار عالم نکلوا لیں، جو غلط ہو معافی مانگے۔ شاہد خاقان pic.twitter.com/qHGG4tuHUY — Wajahat Sami (@Wajahat_PTI_) September 14, 2025

Abbasi responded “You don’t remember the full context. I recall that you neither met General Faiz nor mentioned it to me directly. You had said there were 500 pending cases, all stayed by court orders. I suggested you withdraw those cases as they no longer served any purpose.”

Absar Alam insisted, “This is just one version. I had provided specific details, which are recorded in the minutes of the meeting. Let’s bring out the record.”

Abbasi added, I will apologize to you if its my mistake. If you are wrong, you will apologize to me. Together, we will apologize to Pakistan.