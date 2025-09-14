Fitna-al-Khawarij turning mosques, Afghan immigrants’ homes into bomb factories

ISLAMABAD – Intelligence confirms that Kharijite militants are using mosques, public halls, and homes of illegal Afghan residents in Pakistan to store explosives and evade security forces.

Officials warn that this dangerous strategy is designed to turn innocent civilians into human shields, making counter-terrorism operations extremely risky. Sources reveal that Noor Wali, the group’s external leader, is in disarray after repeated operational failures.

He reportedly instructed militants to avoid mobile phones and other communications to prevent being traced after recent heavy losses. Captured militant Abdul Samad confirmed that religious and public spaces are being exploited as bomb-making sites and hideouts.

Intelligence also indicates that spreading false or AI-generated content on social media, particularly targeting children, is being used to mislead and terrify masses.

Authorities disclosed that illegal Afghan residents in Pakistan have been ordered to take part in attacks in larger numbers. Recent assaults in Dir and South Waziristan involved predominantly Afghan militants, signaling a growing cross-border threat.

Despite rising danger, Pakistan’s security forces remain fully prepared and determined to eliminate militants and their facilitators, ensuring public safety. Officials continue to urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.