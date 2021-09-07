TikTok star Romaisa Khan’s new dance video goes viral
TikTok star Romaisa Khan’s new dance video goes viral
Pakistani TikTok star Romaisa Khan’s new dance video went viral on the social media platforms. 

Taking to Instagram, the young TikToker and uploaded her new dance video in which she can be seen dancing to the tune of Lagay Pyari song. 

She captioned the post, “Free Fire hosting this really interesting ‘Show Your Moments’ challenge. All you have to do is meri tarhan Lagay pyari song pe enjoy krte hoye video banani hai. And then 50 se ziada participants jeet sakte hain apple watch, premium Free Fire tshirt, mask aur backpack aur 1000 in-game diamonds. sari conditions ko follow krein aur han GANA sunna mat bhuliyega.”

Romaisa Khan is the famous TikTok star and a model. She is known for her beautiful looks, cute smile and personality. She is primarily famous for comedy video clips, dancing videos and performs lip-syncs on TikTok( Musical.ly). 

