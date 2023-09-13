Search

Sanam Jung details how it feels to live with parents after marriage

Noor Fatima
10:47 PM | 13 Sep, 2023
Sanam Jung
Source: Sanam Jung (Instagram)

Pakistani actress and model, Sanam Jung, revealed how things changed following her decision to stay with her parents after marriage.

In a recent guest appearance on former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's talk show, Jung went into details about how actors sometimes go through FOMO — fear of missing out — when switching from one genre to another, and also shed light on how marital life has changed her perspectives and habits.

In response to the host's question whether she enjoys acting more or motherhood, the Muhabbat Subha Ka Sitara Hai star candidly shared that “being a mother is totally different and its beautiful.” She also added that juggling between your career and parenthood forces you to unconsciously think about what your child is doing back at home.

Jung further added that if she were to choose between acting and hosting, it would be difficult. “While hosting,” Jung said, “and if its live, you get feedback pretty quickly.”

“You miss acting when you're hosting, and vice versa,” the Alvida star added.

In another round of questions revolving around her marital life, Akhtar asked the guest what changes she made in her life after marriage. 

In response to the question, Jung quipped, “Absolutely nothing,” and that she doesn't “feel like” she got married because she still resides with her parents. Jung, however, recalled how everything — before marriage — would magically be fixed but now she has to call and enquire.

“I've been lucky enough to enjoy living with my parents and not go through any transition so far,” the actress said.

Jung married Syed Abdul Qassam Jafri in 2016. The couple has a daughter, Alaya Jafri.

Jung is one of the talented artists gracing the showbiz fraternity with cult classic television series and films under her belt. Famed for her debut drama serial Dil e Muztar for which she was nominated for Hum Award for Best Television Sensation Female in 2013, the 34-year-old star has garnered millions of fans with her acting prowess and talent, and uses her platform to spread awareness regarding many pressing issues.

On the work front, Jung will next be seen in a lead role in Ab Nahi Milenge Hum, directed by Kashif Saleem, alongside Affan Waheed, Agha Ali and Komal Meer.

Sanam Jung takes a stand against body shaming

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

11:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Nepali singer Trishala Gurung has prepared two songs for Pakistan

09:32 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 13th September, 2023

