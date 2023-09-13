Pakistan Army chief calls on Turkish President Erdogan

RAWALPINDI – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated in a statement on Wednesday that Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir stressed the strengthening of military ties and training collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey.

The chief of army staff (COAS) stressed the improvement of defence relationships during discussions with the senior Turkish leadership while on an official visit to Turkey, according to the military's media wing.

“The Pakistan Army is always willing to extend full support to the Turkish Land Forces in multiple domains,” he said during meetings in the Republic of Türkiye

The visit is part of the high level mutual visits by both the brotherly countries to enhance the historic diplomatic and military ties, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the visit, the Army Chief called on President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, foreign and defence ministers, Commander of Turkish General Staff and commanders of Turkish land and air forces.

During the meetings, the COAS emphasised on enhancing defence collaboration and training cooperation. He appreciated Turkish Military’s efforts for maintaining peace and stability in the region and also praised their standards of operational readiness.

The Turkish leaders acknowledged the efforts extended by Pakistan Army engineers who worked along the teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) during the unfortunate earthquake that hit Türkiye in February this year.