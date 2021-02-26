Pakistan’s Umar Akmal gets 6-month relief; fined Rs4.25 million

LAHORE – Pakistan’s batsman Umar Akmal has been allowed six month relief from an international court.

The Court of Arbitration for sports (CAS) has announced its decision on the Appeals filed by PCB and Umar Akmal against the Order of the Independent Adjudicator.

Through a consolidated Order on both Appeals, the CAS has imposed on Umar Akmal a sanction of a 12-month ban and a fine of PKR4.25million on one count of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

Umar Akmal, who was suspended on 20 February 2020, will now be eligible to reintegrate into competitive cricket subject to deposits of fine of PKR4,250,000 and undergoing the program of rehabilitation under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

CAS has also refused the request of Umar Akmal seeking return of his two mobile phones, which are in PCB’s custody for some different investigation and held that under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code it has the power to do so.

On 27 April 2020, the Chairman Disciplinary Panel had found Umar Akmal guilty on two charges of separate breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents and handed a three-year suspension with the periods of ineligibility to run concurrently.

Umar Akmal exercised his right of appeal and on 29 July 2020, the Independent Adjudicator modified the sentence and reduced the ineligibility period to 18 months.

Against this Order, PCB and Umar Akmal both approached CAS. PCB's appeal had been filed focusing on a point of law in regard with cumulative operation of the sanctions for the two charges upheld by the Independent Adjudicator whereas Umar Akmal had sought a finding that he was not guilty for both charges.

“The PCB once again urges and remind all participants to abide by their duty and promptly report any approaches to the anti-corruption offices and help themselves as well as the anti-corruption unit effort to eliminate the anathema of fixing.”