Teenager ‘set on fire for resisting rape attempt’ in Punjab
Web Desk
01:25 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
Teenager ‘set on fire for resisting rape attempt’ in Punjab
Share

JARANWALA – A 15-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire by her cousin after a failed rape attempt near the Faisalabad district of Punjab on Thursday.

According to the local police, the suspect, Wasim, set his teenage cousin on fire after which the lower part of the victim’s body was badly burnt.

Rescue personnel rushed the girl to the nearest medical facility after providing her initial medical aid.

Local law enforcers have lodged a case under sections 376, 436, and 511 on the complaint of Saira Asad - the victim’s mother who is a widow. According to the complaint, the woman had gone out when the suspect found her 15-year-old daughter alone in the house and tried to sexually assault her.

Woman ‘gang-raped’ by armed men in ... 01:44 PM | 4 Apr, 2021

CHINIOT – Armed men allegedly gang-raped a woman in presence of his husband near Aminpur Road in the Bhavana area ...

The accused slapped my daughter and set her on fire over resistance and then managed to escape the spot, the complainant added.

The police Inspector Rana Asghar said the maternal cousin attempted the rape attempt and raids are being carried out to arrest the culprit.

Jemima Goldsmith hits out at PM Imran over ... 11:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, lashed out at her ex-spouse over his statement where he ...

More From This Category
US psychiatric facility releases Meera after ...
12:31 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
Naya Pakistan Housing: PM Imran breaks ground of ...
11:44 AM | 8 Apr, 2021
73 pc Pakistanis believe country heading in wrong ...
10:24 AM | 8 Apr, 2021
Pakistani zaireen allowed to visit Syria
11:35 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Jemima Goldsmith hits out at PM Imran over ...
11:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Pakistan issues visas to Sikh pilgrims for annual ...
11:00 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jannat Mirza is giving us major holiday goals with her latest pictures
01:44 PM | 8 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr