MonthofGood - Facebook helps users celebrate Ramadan with new tools

CALIFORNIA – Social media conglomerate Facebook announced to add a new list of resources in honor of the holy month of Ramadan.

A statement issued by U.S based social media giant stated that last year, our community exchanged more than 20 million “Happy Ramadan” posts and comments on Facebook, and WhatsApp video calls spiked on the first day of Eid.

Despite the barriers to coming together in person, Ramadan remains a time for generosity, charity, and reflection. In 2020, people contributed twice as much to Ramadan-related fundraisers than they did in 2019 across Facebook and Instagram, it further added.

Facebook will add new stickers, stories, video series, camera effects, and more to help people celebrate the holy month.

Given that the key focus of Ramadan is bringing communities together, the limitations of COVID-19 make it a difficult time for many, which is why it's important for social platforms to provide alternative means to take part, while also staying connected to the broader celebration through posts and stories.

Ramadan, the ninth and most sacred holy month, which more than 2 billion people will observe around the world will start from April 13 in most countries.