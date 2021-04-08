Kanika Kapoor reflects back on public outrage over COVID-19 diagnosis
Web Desk
02:49 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
Singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested COVID positive in March 2020, had to face severe backlash for not practising social distancing soon enough.

Touching upon the immense backlash, she revealed that she received so much hate that she had forgotten that she was battling a deadly infection.

Since she was the first person who contracted the virus in India, she revealed "It was so heavy on me that I even forgot that I have the virus and I am sick. It was shocking for me to go through a lot of judgement and hatred for something I didn’t really do. That was really tough for me,” the Baby Doll singer shared. 

The 43-year-old said she couldn’t deal with the hate. “I went off social media for some time because I couldn’t cope with it. It took me a year to get out of it mentally. I had to take counselling. It was not easy, but of course, life goes on,” she said.

After she tested positive for the virus, the playback singer was charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 269 (negligent acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Kapoor’s diagnosis led to public outrage as she was spotted attending multiple crowded gatherings right after she travelled from England, rather than quarantining and practising social distancing.

