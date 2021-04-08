Ramadan 2021 – UAE issues new safety measures for praying in mosques

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates issued a number of safety measures to be followed during the month of Ramadan, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) tweeted Wednesday.

In line with the directives of Dubai’s Disaster Management Committee , the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department announced that prayers of Isha and Taraweeh can be performed in mosques, provided worshippers continue to observe strict guidelines, including wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distancing. The maximum duration of both prayers in mosques has been capped at half an hour.

The new guidelines stated that worshippers must bring their own prayer mats to the mosque and they should strictly avoid handshakes and any other physical greetings that breach physical distancing protocols.

Saudi Arabia announces Ramadan procedures at ... 10:28 PM | 7 Apr, 2021 RIYADH – The Saudi authorities said that 150,000 people would be allowed to perform Umrah or prayers daily at ...

Ensuring the health and safety of the community is our top priority, said Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of IACAD. He further added that Taraweeh prayers will be performed in light of the emirate-wide precautionary measures and specific guidelines for praying in mosques.

Only prayers will be allowed during the sacred month while lectures and seminars in mosques remain suspended. However, worshipers have the option to virtually attend lectures.

The Supreme Committee will review the situation before making a decision on Qiyam-ul-layl (late night prayers) performed during the last ten days of Ramadan, he added.