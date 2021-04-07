PM’s aide for strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs during Ramadan

PM’s aide for strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs during Ramadan
ISLAMABAD – Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has urged the public to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the month of Ramadan in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Talking to media, he appealed the masses to perform ablution at their homes instead of mosques to avoid the contagious disease.

He said all mosques and Imambargahs will remain opened during the holy month of fasting.

At least 102 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,004 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 15,026 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 700,188.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,631 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 620,789. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 64,373 and the positivity rate stood at 9.6 percent.

