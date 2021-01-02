CAA issues new travel advisory amid Covid surge

KARACHI – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a new travel guideline for international flights in view of the recent wave of the novel coronavirus.

The new advisory issued by the Civil Aviation Authority will be applicable till March 31, 2021. This guideline has been issued for passengers of Category B and C countries.

Passengers from Category B and C countries will have to submit a negative test report of 96 hours before departure, notification cited.

Passengers from Category A countries of 24 countries will be exempted from submitting Covid test reports while passengers from Category C countries will have to undergo another test on arrival in Pakistan.

The notification further said that passengers without smartphones will have to provide information on the relevant web portal, passengers staying less than 12 hours will be exempted from providing information on the test.

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,184 new cases, 82 ... 09:39 AM | 2 Jan, 2021 ISLAMABAD – At least 82 people lost lives due to the coronavirus infection while 2,184 new cases were reported ...

All passengers and aircrew arriving in Pakistan will have to fill out a health declaration form. The presence of PPE inventory, gloves, masks, goggles, N95 masks on the aircraft will also be mandatory. However, the change of seat is also prohibited.

Upon arrival at the airport, the medical staff will check the temperature of the passengers and allow them to depart after checking other necessities including the test report.

Additionally, the meet and greet of the passengers are also not allowed in wake to curb the virus spread.

Earlier last week, Pakistan extended the temporary travel restrictions it imposed on the Britain flights in wake of the newly detected Covid strain.