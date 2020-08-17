Micro-smart lockdown in 6 localities of Peshawar
PESHAWAR – The district administration on Monday issued notification of imposing micro-smart lockdown in six localities of the provincial metropolitan.
The decision of smart lockdown was taken after reports of coronavirus cases from these residential areas.
The micro-smart lockdown will be effective from 2 p.m. today.
The micro-smart lockdown is being implemented in Hayatabad, Shaheen Town, Akbar Town and Shami Road from 2 p.m. today (Monday).
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar in a statement said all exit and entry routes will remain closed in these localities and only essential items shops like food, medical stores, general store, tandoors and emergency service shops will remain open.
Deputy Commissioner said micro-smart lockdown was being implemented in streets and small localities as par instruction of the Federal government.
The purpose of micro-smart lockdown is to stop the spread of coronavirus in these areasDeputy commissioner said coronavirus SOPs would be strictly implemented and violators would be punished according to law.
