07:15 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
China's Li Keqiang wishes speedy recovery and victory over coronavirus to PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang has sent a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, wishing him a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

China’s ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong confirmed in a tweet that Li conveyed best wishes for the Pakistani premier.

“Premier Li expressed confidence that Pakistan would definitely achieve victory over the pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said Nong Rong in the tweet.

Imran Khan had tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday following which he was quarantined at home.

He has received ‘get well soon’ messages from the world leaders and dignitaries wishing him a speedy recovery.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz have also wished Prime Minister Imran Khan “permanent health and wellness, and a speedy recovery”.

Emir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani prayed for the recovery of Prime Minister Khan.

Sri Lanka’s President Mahinda Rajapaksa in a tweet said “our thoughts and prayers are with him during this time of difficulty”.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on his Twitter “best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19”

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wished “well and speedy recovery” to PM Khan.

Afghanistan’s Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah also tweeted “My best wishes & prayers to Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE @ImranKhanPTI for a full and speedy recovery from COVID-19.”

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said, “Concerned to hear that Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan has tested positive for COVID19. I pray to Almighty Allah for your speedy recovery.”

World Economic Forum President Borge Brende wishing PM Khan a full recovery said “My warmest wishes to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for a full and speedy recovery from COVID-19. Covid anywhere is Covid everywhere. Let’s fight the pandemic together.”

Diplomats in Pakistan also prayed for Imran Khan’s good health and speedy recovery.

