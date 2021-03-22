China's Li Keqiang wishes speedy recovery and victory over coronavirus to PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang has sent a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, wishing him a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

China’s ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong confirmed in a tweet that Li conveyed best wishes for the Pakistani premier.

“Premier Li expressed confidence that Pakistan would definitely achieve victory over the pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said Nong Rong in the tweet.

Premier Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of China, sent a letter to Hon. PM @ImranKhanPTI and wished him a speedy recovery. Premier Li is confident that Pakistan will definitely achieve victory over the pandemic under the leadership of @ImranKhanPTI — Nong Rong (@AmbNong) March 22, 2021

Imran Khan had tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday following which he was quarantined at home.

He has received ‘get well soon’ messages from the world leaders and dignitaries wishing him a speedy recovery.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz have also wished Prime Minister Imran Khan “permanent health and wellness, and a speedy recovery”.

Emir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani prayed for the recovery of Prime Minister Khan.

Sri Lanka’s President Mahinda Rajapaksa in a tweet said “our thoughts and prayers are with him during this time of difficulty”.

Wishing Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI a speedy and full recovery! Our thoughts and prayers are with him during this time of difficulty. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) March 20, 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on his Twitter “best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19”

Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2021

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wished “well and speedy recovery” to PM Khan.

I wish Prime Minister of Pakistan H.E. @ImranKhanPTI wellness and speedy recovery from COVID-19. @PakPMO — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) March 20, 2021

Afghanistan’s Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah also tweeted “My best wishes & prayers to Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE @ImranKhanPTI for a full and speedy recovery from COVID-19.”

My best wishes & prayers to Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE @ImranKhanPTI for a full and speedy recovery from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/tVeTnIvSIN — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) March 20, 2021

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said, “Concerned to hear that Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan has tested positive for COVID19. I pray to Almighty Allah for your speedy recovery.”

Concerned to hear that Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI of Pakistan has tested positive for COVID19. I pray to Almighty Allah for your speedy recovery. — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) March 20, 2021

World Economic Forum President Borge Brende wishing PM Khan a full recovery said “My warmest wishes to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for a full and speedy recovery from COVID-19. Covid anywhere is Covid everywhere. Let’s fight the pandemic together.”

My warmest wishes to Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI for a full and speedy recovery from COVID-19. Covid anywhere is Covid everywhere. Let’s fight the pandemic together. pic.twitter.com/EyBcpkX5B2 — Børge Brende (@borgebrende) March 20, 2021

Diplomats in Pakistan also prayed for Imran Khan’s good health and speedy recovery.