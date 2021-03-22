PM Imran shares message for youth from COVID-19 quarantine – check out latest picture
Thanks everyone for their good wishes and prayers
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked everyone for their good wishes and prayers for the quick recovery of the first lady and him from COVID-19.
In a tweet on social media platform, the Prime Minister said, he wants to thank everyone in Pakistan and abroad for their good wishes and prayers.
He also said a truly free, liberated and rich human being is one whose soul is priceless and beyond any material price.
He also shared a quote of Maulana Rumi in this regard and dedicated it to the youth of Pakistan.
A truly free, liberated & rich human being is one who's soul is priceless - beyond any material price. Dedicated to the youth of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/CvAwxuQyNO— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 22, 2021
Khan also shared a picture of him on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
The premier was tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Saturday, just two days after he received first dose of coronavirus vaccine.
Saudi King, Crown Prince wish PM Imran speedy ... 11:30 AM | 22 Mar, 2021
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended their ...
- Pakistan launches 4G broadband services in Gilgit Baltistan, Azad ...06:50 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan court accepts early hearing on plea to bring Koh-i-Noor back06:34 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran shares message for youth from COVID-19 quarantine – check ...06:13 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali’s mother passes away05:56 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- OPPO launches F19 Pro in Pakistan: New dazzling video allows users to ...05:40 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Amna Ilyas in self-isolation after contracting coronavirus03:04 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Aima Baig writes about her PSL journey in heart-warming post02:48 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- 'Get vaccinated!' Samina Peerzada asks fans to follow coronavirus SOPs02:00 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021