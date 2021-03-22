ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked everyone for their good wishes and prayers for the quick recovery of the first lady and him from COVID-19.

In a tweet on social media platform, the Prime Minister said, he wants to thank everyone in Pakistan and abroad for their good wishes and prayers.

He also said a truly free, liberated and rich human being is one whose soul is priceless and beyond any material price.

He also shared a quote of Maulana Rumi in this regard and dedicated it to the youth of Pakistan.

A truly free, liberated & rich human being is one who's soul is priceless - beyond any material price. Dedicated to the youth of Pakistan.

Khan also shared a picture of him on Instagram.

The premier was tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Saturday, just two days after he received first dose of coronavirus vaccine.