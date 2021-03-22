Pakistan court accepts early hearing on plea to bring Koh-i-Noor back

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday allowed an application for early hearing of petition calling for measures to bring back Koh-i-Noor diamond from British Queen Elizabeth-II.

Justice Shahid Waheed of the LHC heard the miscellaneous application filed by Barrister Javed Iqbal and directed the court office to fix the petition for hearing at the earliest.

In his petition, Barrister Javed Iqbal alleged that the British government had snatched the rare diamond from Dalip Singh and smuggled it to the United Kingdom.

He further stated that the diamond became part of the crown of Queen Elizabeth-II at the time of her crowning in 1953. He said the Queen had no right over the diamond as it was taken to the UK unlawfully.