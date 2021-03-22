Pakistan court accepts early hearing on plea to bring Koh-i-Noor back
Web Desk
06:34 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Pakistan court accepts early hearing on plea to bring Koh-i-Noor back
Share

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday allowed an application for early hearing of petition calling for measures to bring back Koh-i-Noor diamond from British Queen Elizabeth-II.

Justice Shahid Waheed of the LHC heard the miscellaneous application filed by Barrister Javed Iqbal and directed the court office to fix the petition for hearing at the earliest.

In his petition, Barrister Javed Iqbal alleged that the British government had snatched the rare diamond from Dalip Singh and smuggled it to the United Kingdom.

He further stated that the diamond became part of the crown of Queen Elizabeth-II at the time of her crowning in 1953. He said the Queen had no right over the diamond as it was taken to the UK unlawfully.

LHC suspends sessions’ court ruling to book ... 10:27 AM | 22 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday suspended the ruling of district and session’s court order which ...

More From This Category
Pakistan launches 4G broadband services in Gilgit ...
06:50 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife files contempt ...
05:40 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Broadsheet commission finds no record of $1.5m ...
05:13 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Pakistan Day parade rescheduled for March 25: ISPR
04:36 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
PM Imran shares message for youth from COVID-19 ...
06:13 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Pakistan, India to hold first water talks in ...
04:18 PM | 22 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actor Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19
04:55 PM | 22 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr