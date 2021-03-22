Pakistan launches 4G broadband services in Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir on March 23

06:50 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government is expected to launch high-speed internet, 4G broadband services, in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that the auction of the 4G licenses will be made before June 30, adding that the latest facility will not only provide high speed internet in the administrative regions but also help governments to generate revenue.

The decision was taken after the Minister of Information Technology and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard.

The meeting, which was also attended by GB Chief Minister, was informed that restrictions related to the security have been relaxed to provide 4G services to the regions by the end of 2021.

The meeting was also informed by the PTA that the UK-based consulting firm Frontier Economics Ltd was working on the parameters and mode of the spectrum auction of 1,800 MHz and 2,100 MHz bands across the country, Dawn News reported.

The same company will determine the base price and other things for the auction of 4G licenses in the GB and AJK.

PTA officials said that the roadmap for the auctions will be finalized by the middle of May.

