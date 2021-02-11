Digital Pakistan – PTCL successfully conducts 5G trial

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the national telecommunication company, has successfully tested 5G trial in a limited environment on Thursday.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin- ul Haque, Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahimi Alzabbi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, PTCL officials and others attended the 5G trial ceremony held at PTCL Head Quarters.

Demonstration of remote surgery, cloud gaming, and an overview of anticipated 5G technology applications in Pakistan was held.

The telecommunication company managed to achieve the fastest data rate with download speeds reaching 1.685 Gbps during the trial.

“PTCL Group is redefining reality with the successful 5G trial in a limited environment, aimed towards transforming the way we live, work, and play,” the company said in a tweet.

Addressing the ceremony, the federal telecommunication minister said: “I am glad to be present on this crucial event as PTCL Group takes a momentous step of a successful trial of 5G technology in Pakistan”.

He highlighted that his ministry was committed to the Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital Pakistan, adding that efforts were being make to improve the internet speed.

“I believe that communication plays a major role in the social-economic development and uplift of the financial inclusion of the country. 5G technology will surely enable an emerging technological environment & ecosystem conducive for economic prosperity in Pakistan,” he concluded.