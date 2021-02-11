Digital Pakistan – PTCL successfully conducts 5G trial
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the national telecommunication company, has successfully tested 5G trial in a limited environment on Thursday.
Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin- ul Haque, Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahimi Alzabbi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, PTCL officials and others attended the 5G trial ceremony held at PTCL Head Quarters.
Demonstration of remote surgery, cloud gaming, and an overview of anticipated 5G technology applications in Pakistan was held.
The telecommunication company managed to achieve the fastest data rate with download speeds reaching 1.685 Gbps during the trial.
“PTCL Group is redefining reality with the successful 5G trial in a limited environment, aimed towards transforming the way we live, work, and play,” the company said in a tweet.
PTCL Group is #RedefiningReality with the successful 5G trial in a limited environment, aimed towards transforming the way we live, work and play. #PTCLUfone5GTrial #5G #PTCL #Ufone #Pakistan #NationKaConnection #TumHiTouHo pic.twitter.com/PPqrE9FbbO— PTCL (@PTCLOfficial) February 11, 2021
Addressing the ceremony, the federal telecommunication minister said: “I am glad to be present on this crucial event as PTCL Group takes a momentous step of a successful trial of 5G technology in Pakistan”.
He highlighted that his ministry was committed to the Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital Pakistan, adding that efforts were being make to improve the internet speed.
“I believe that communication plays a major role in the social-economic development and uplift of the financial inclusion of the country. 5G technology will surely enable an emerging technological environment & ecosystem conducive for economic prosperity in Pakistan,” he concluded.
- Ayesha Chundrigar condemns dog culling in Karachi08:01 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- Kashif Shabir appointed as new CEO of Muslim Aid07:40 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- Maulana Tariq Jamil denies criticising PM Imran over ...07:27 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- 2021 edition of the ‘Night of Ideas’ held to travel in Mughal ...07:16 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan disappointed over US department's 'India's Jammu & Kashmir' ...06:38 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- Pakistani celebs call out Shoaib Akhtar for blasting PCB over PSL6 ...03:54 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- Waqar Younis and wife celebrate 21st wedding anniversary03:30 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- 'New Beginnings' – Esra Bilgiç and Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed ...02:43 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021