LHC suspends sessions’ court ruling to book Babar Azam under harassment charges
Web Desk
10:27 AM | 22 Mar, 2021
Share

LAHORE – Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday suspended the ruling of district and session’s court order which ordered the federal investigators to lodge a case against Pakistani captain and two others for allegedly blackmailing and harassing to former class fellow.

Justice Asjad Javed, while hearing the petition, summoned the complainant Hamiza Mukhtar on the next hearing.

On Thursday, Judge Hamid Hussain of sessions court directed the FIA to book Azam as it was revealed that the numbers involved in blackmailing and harassment belong to Babar Azam and two women, identified as Maryam Ahmed and Salemi Bibi.

This is breaking news, more to follow

