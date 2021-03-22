LHC suspends sessions’ court ruling to book Babar Azam under harassment charges
Share
LHC suspends sessions’ court ruling to book Babar Azam under harassment charges
LAHORE – Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday suspended the ruling of district and session’s court order which ordered the federal investigators to lodge a case against Pakistani captain and two others for allegedly blackmailing and harassing to former class fellow.
Justice Asjad Javed, while hearing the petition, summoned the complainant Hamiza Mukhtar on the next hearing.
On Thursday, Judge Hamid Hussain of sessions court directed the FIA to book Azam as it was revealed that the numbers involved in blackmailing and harassment belong to Babar Azam and two women, identified as Maryam Ahmed and Salemi Bibi.
Lahore court directs to book Babar Azam for ... 01:14 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – An additional district and session’s judge Thursday directed the federal investigators to book ...
This is breaking news, more to follow
- Senate chairman election: PPP challenges rejection of seven votes in ...10:53 AM | 22 Mar, 2021
- LHC suspends sessions’ court ruling to book Babar Azam under ...10:27 AM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Wedding bells: Sohai Ali Abro gets hitched to Little Master Hanif ...09:45 AM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,669 new cases, 20 deaths in 24 hours08:58 AM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 March 202108:43 AM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Chale To Kat Hi Jayega – Atif Aslam's new single sets internet on ...06:13 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Shraddha Kapoor goes underwater in Maldives – Watch viral video03:42 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Katrina Kaif wishes Rani Mukerji on her 43rd birthday03:05 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021