Lahore court directs to book Babar Azam for ‘blackmailing, harassing’ former class fellow

LAHORE – An additional district and session’s judge Thursday directed the federal investigators to book Pakistan skipper Babar Azam along with two other women for allegedly blackmailing and harassing Hamiza Mukhtar, his former class fellow.

Judge Hamid Hussain directed the FIA after the mobile number was found to be in possession of the 26-year-old cricketer. In his order, the judge directed to lodge FIR against the culprits within the stipulated time.

With the help of call records, it was revealed that the numbers involved in blackmailing and harassment belong to Babar Azam and two women, identified as Maryam Ahmed and Salemi Bibi.

Earlier, Hamiza Mukhtar claimed that the Pakistan cricket captain blackmailed her and fornicated with her consent on promises of marriage. She further alleged that harassers have objectionable pictures and videos of her.