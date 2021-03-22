Senate chairman election: PPP challenges rejection of seven votes in IHC
ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister and PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the rejection of seven votes in the Senate chairman polls.
PPP leader Farooq H. Naek filed the plea to declare the result, held on March 12, as unlawful and void. The petitioner further prayed to suspend the notification of Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman and to call out his duties in this capacity until this petition is decided.
Contending that during the process of votes counting, the Presiding Officer subjectively rejected seven of the votes on the ground that stamp is affixed on the name of the petitioner despite the protest of the petitioner’s polling agent that the stamp had been fixed within the box containing the name of the petitioner.
Earlier on March 12, government candidate Sadiq Sanjrani won the election of the Chairman by securing 48 votes out of a total of 98. PDM candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani received only 42 votes.
