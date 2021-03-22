WATCH – Women beat up municipal employee for issuing challan over Covid-19 SOP violation

MUMBAI – In a viral clip from India’s largest city, two women booked for assaulting a municipal corporation employee for issuing challan over Covid SOP’s violation.

The municipal employee, identified as Ashwini Chawan, stopped a woman after she spotted unmasked. Chawan then issued a fine of Rs200 over violation as the woman refused to wear the face mask.

**Mumbai ** Peaceful Lady Beats BMC Women Because She Stopped Her & Asked For Challan For Not Wearing The Mask. Aapa ko bulao Irshad Ko Bulao !!! Irshad Is More Powerful In Mumbai than Janab @OfficeofUT . Jai Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Z0AjMWHue6 — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) March 20, 2021

The verbal spat turned into a clash after the woman rained kicks and slaps on the official and grabbed her hand.

Soon after the violation, she stopped a three-wheeler and entered forcefully in a bid to escape from the spot.

Indian Aviation minister joins #Pawri fan club 05:21 PM | 21 Mar, 2021 NEW DELHI – Indian Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday joined in the latest #pawri trend, ...

The passerby captured the whole scuffle and informed the local police. The police then registered a case under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and booked her for obstructing a public servant from doing her duty.