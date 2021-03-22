WATCH – Women beat up municipal employee for issuing challan over Covid-19 SOP violation
Share
MUMBAI – In a viral clip from India’s largest city, two women booked for assaulting a municipal corporation employee for issuing challan over Covid SOP’s violation.
The municipal employee, identified as Ashwini Chawan, stopped a woman after she spotted unmasked. Chawan then issued a fine of Rs200 over violation as the woman refused to wear the face mask.
**Mumbai **
Peaceful Lady Beats BMC Women Because She Stopped Her & Asked For Challan For Not Wearing The Mask.
Aapa ko bulao Irshad Ko Bulao !!!
Irshad Is More Powerful In Mumbai than Janab @OfficeofUT .
Jai Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Z0AjMWHue6— Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) March 20, 2021
The verbal spat turned into a clash after the woman rained kicks and slaps on the official and grabbed her hand.
Soon after the violation, she stopped a three-wheeler and entered forcefully in a bid to escape from the spot.
Indian Aviation minister joins #Pawri fan club 05:21 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
NEW DELHI – Indian Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday joined in the latest #pawri trend, ...
The passerby captured the whole scuffle and informed the local police. The police then registered a case under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and booked her for obstructing a public servant from doing her duty.
- #WorldWaterDay2021: Three major reasons why Pakistan is heading ...01:38 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- NCOC orders strict restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge01:22 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha shake a leg with special kids in viral ...01:00 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid gets first dose of Chinese vaccine12:46 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Importance of water for agrarian economies12:34 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Sohai Ali Abro gets hitched to Little Master Hanif Mohammad's ...09:45 AM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Chale To Kat Hi Jayega – Atif Aslam's new single sets internet on ...06:13 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Shraddha Kapoor goes underwater in Maldives – Watch viral video03:42 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021