Web Desk
12:04 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
WATCH – Women beat up municipal employee for issuing challan over Covid-19 SOP violation
MUMBAI – In a viral clip from India’s largest city, two women booked for assaulting a municipal corporation employee for issuing challan over Covid SOP’s violation.

The municipal employee, identified as Ashwini Chawan, stopped a woman after she spotted unmasked. Chawan then issued a fine of Rs200 over violation as the woman refused to wear the face mask.

The verbal spat turned into a clash after the woman rained kicks and slaps on the official and grabbed her hand.

Soon after the violation, she stopped a three-wheeler and entered forcefully in a bid to escape from the spot.

The passerby captured the whole scuffle and informed the local police. The police then registered a case under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and booked her for obstructing a public servant from doing her duty.

