Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passes away after losing battle with cancer

MUMBAI – Jaya Bheda, mother of Indian actor and TV show host Rakhi Sawant, succumbed to a brain tumour at a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.
The 73-year-old passed away around 9 pm on at CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital & Research Center, Juhu as she was hospitalised for treatment of endometrial cancer which spread over time.
The funeral of Rakhi’s mother will be held today January 29 in Mumbai.
In a social media post, the controversial star said, “With deep sorrow, I and informing you of the sudden death of my beloved mother. Tomorrow join us for the funeral service at 12:00 afternoon.”
Sharing her ordeal after her mother’s death, she said I have nothing left to lose…Nothing is left without you mother. What should I do now, where should I go?
Meanwhile, clips doing round on the internet show Rakhi crying inconsolably as the family members took away the body of her mother.
#RakhiSawant's mom RIP 💔🙏 @viralbhayani77 pic.twitter.com/ehRbOujdTZ— Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) January 28, 2023
Earlier in the days, the former Bigg Boss contestant used to share her mother’s snaps from the hospital to update fans about her health.
Meanwhile, Rakhi’s co-stars and Bollywood celebrities including Jackie Shroff, Nisha Rawal and others offered condolences on her loss.
