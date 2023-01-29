Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passes away after losing battle with cancer

MUMBAI – Jaya Bheda, mother of Indian actor and TV show host Rakhi Sawant, succumbed to a brain tumour at a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

The 73-year-old passed away around 9 pm on at CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital & Research Center, Juhu as she was hospitalised for treatment of endometrial cancer which spread over time.

The funeral of Rakhi’s mother will be held today January 29 in Mumbai.

In a social media post, the controversial star said, “With deep sorrow, I and informing you of the sudden death of my beloved mother. Tomorrow join us for the funeral service at 12:00 afternoon.”

Sharing her ordeal after her mother’s death, she said I have nothing left to lose…Nothing is left without you mother. What should I do now, where should I go?

Meanwhile, clips doing round on the internet show Rakhi crying inconsolably as the family members took away the body of her mother.

Earlier in the days, the former Bigg Boss contestant used to share her mother’s snaps from the hospital to update fans about her health.

Meanwhile, Rakhi’s co-stars and Bollywood celebrities including Jackie Shroff, Nisha Rawal and others offered condolences on her loss.